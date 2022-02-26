Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$18.47. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 493,511 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

