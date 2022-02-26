Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$18.47. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 493,511 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.93.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.