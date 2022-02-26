Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

