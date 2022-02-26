Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
