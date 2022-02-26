Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

