PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.44% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Thursday. PROG has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.