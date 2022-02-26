ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

