ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 10th

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
PRPH stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
