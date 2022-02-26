ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 10th

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

PRPH stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

