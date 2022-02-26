ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

SH opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

