Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Provention Bio (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
