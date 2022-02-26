Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

