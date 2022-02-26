Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 564 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $834.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

