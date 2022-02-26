Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 228.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.1% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $340.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

