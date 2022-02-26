Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $648,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

