Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Invests $556,000 in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

TCON opened at $2.32 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

