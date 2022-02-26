Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 129,408 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,408 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $20.92 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.