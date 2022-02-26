Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 224,105 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,105 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $928.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,043.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

