PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.
In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,154 shares of company stock worth $7,087,191 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
