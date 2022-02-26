PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,154 shares of company stock worth $7,087,191 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 4,669.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

