Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

