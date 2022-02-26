Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.
In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.76.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.