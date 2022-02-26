Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.
In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $918.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
