PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $127.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.31.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 786,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,869. PVH has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

