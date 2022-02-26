Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By William Blair

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

