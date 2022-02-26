Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Issued By KeyCorp

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.67. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

