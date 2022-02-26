Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issued By Oppenheimer

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCG BDC in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TCG BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.04 on Friday. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $751.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.