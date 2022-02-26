Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

HIMS opened at $5.30 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

