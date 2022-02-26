Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

