Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE BNS opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.