Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

