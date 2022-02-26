Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

