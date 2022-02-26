Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.46.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$145.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.03. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$103.76 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

