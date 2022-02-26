Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
NYSE:UDR opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.