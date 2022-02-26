Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

