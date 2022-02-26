Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SPX FLOW, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

