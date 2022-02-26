Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

