Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $137.76 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.