Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $1,209,056.64 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE XM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

