Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $108.21. 2,063,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,158. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

