Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.88.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.13 and a one year high of C$36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

