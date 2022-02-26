QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.30.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

