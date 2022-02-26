Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 312204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a market cap of C$295.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.67.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
