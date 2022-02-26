Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.30.

QUISF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

