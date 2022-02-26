R. F. Lafferty Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $18.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by R. F. Lafferty from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProPetro by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

