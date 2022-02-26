Radio Caca Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $330.74 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.53 or 0.07098716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.94 or 1.00063828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,713,794,666 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

