Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.90. 28,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNDB. Compass Point downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

