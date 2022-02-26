Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $24.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

