Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,794. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

