RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,479. The firm has a market cap of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

