Rarible (RARI) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $41.66 million and $1.76 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00017502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,074,159 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

