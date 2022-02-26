Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

