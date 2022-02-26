Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $226.17 million and approximately $31.36 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.37 or 0.07076699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,213.66 or 0.99987861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,794,475 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.