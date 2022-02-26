Raymond James Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $72.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

