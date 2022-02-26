RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

