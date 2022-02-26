RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

