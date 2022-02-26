Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 2.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.