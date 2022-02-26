Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 2.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

